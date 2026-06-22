Third Battalion Change of Command

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In a Change of Command Ceremony, held aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, June 18, 2026, Lt. Col. Bryan Tye relinquished command as the Third Recruit Training Battalion Commanding Officer to Lt. Col. Shannon L. Gross. Tye has served as the battalion commanding officer since April of 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)