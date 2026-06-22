Pacific Friendship 26: Stroke Exchange

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commander of the 18th Theater Medical Command and Army Forces assigned to Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26), greets a Vietnamese medical professional following the Stroke Exchange at Dong Ha General Hospital in Dong Hoi, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People's Army's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Fabian Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 09:29
|Photo ID:
|9767125
|VIRIN:
|260622-A-EP590-1012
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|14 MB
|Location:
|VN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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