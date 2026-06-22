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    Pacific Friendship 26: Stroke Exchange [Image 2 of 2]

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    Pacific Friendship 26: Stroke Exchange

    VIETNAM

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. Fabian Jones 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commander of the 18th Theater Medical Command and Army Forces assigned to Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26), greets a Vietnamese medical professional following the Stroke Exchange at Dong Ha General Hospital in Dong Hoi, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People's Army's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Fabian Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 09:29
    Photo ID: 9767125
    VIRIN: 260622-A-EP590-1012
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 14 MB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Friendship 26: Stroke Exchange [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Fabian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Friendship 26: Stroke Exchange
    Pacific Friendship 26: Stroke Exchange

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