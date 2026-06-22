Pacific Friendship 26: Stroke Exchange

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commander of the 18th Theater Medical Command and Army Forces assigned to Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26), speaks with U.S. Army medical personnel during the Stroke Exchange at Dong Hoi General Hospital in Dong Ha, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People's Army's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Fabian Jones)