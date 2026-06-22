LS2 Torres ends tour

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Capt. Daryl Wilson, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Commanding Officer, awards Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Torres the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his hard work supporting our warfighters as he ends his tour at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville June 22, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)