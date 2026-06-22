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    LS2 Torres ends tour [Image 2 of 4]

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    LS2 Torres ends tour

    NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Capt. Daryl Wilson, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Commanding Officer, awards Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Torres the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his hard work supporting our warfighters as he ends his tour at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville June 22, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 09:07
    Photo ID: 9767116
    VIRIN: 260622-N-DU371-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.45 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LS2 Torres ends tour [Image 4 of 4], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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