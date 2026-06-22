New officer-in-charge at helm of Station Apra Harbor

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The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor stands at attention during a change of command ceremony at Top o’the Mar in Guam on June 23, 2026. Capt. Jessica Worst, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, presided over the ceremony. During Breen-Tapia's tenure as officer-in-charge from June 2025 to June 2026, he led 51 active-duty and reserve personnel through more than 500 resource sorties and 2,500 underway hours across the remote waters of Micronesia, saving or assisting 106 lives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Sara Muir)