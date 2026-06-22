(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New officer-in-charge at helm of Station Apra Harbor [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New officer-in-charge at helm of Station Apra Harbor

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Lt. Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Chief Warrant Officer Kyle Breen-Tapia gives remarks during a change of command ceremony for Station Apra Harbor held at Top o’the Mar in Guam on June 23, 2026. Capt. Jessica Worst, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, presided over the ceremony. During Breen-Tapia's tenure as officer-in-charge from June 2025 to June 2026, he led 51 active-duty and reserve personnel through more than 500 resource sorties and 2,500 underway hours across the remote waters of Micronesia, saving or assisting 106 lives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Sara Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 01:35
    Photo ID: 9766755
    VIRIN: 260623-G-IA651-5851
    Resolution: 2000x1200
    Size: 524.26 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    New officer-in-charge at helm of Station Apra Harbor
    New officer-in-charge at helm of Station Apra Harbor
    New officer-in-charge at helm of Station Apra Harbor
    New officer-in-charge at helm of Station Apra Harbor
    New officer-in-charge at helm of Station Apra Harbor
    New officer-in-charge at helm of Station Apra Harbor
    New officer-in-charge at helm of Station Apra Harbor
    New officer-in-charge at helm of Station Apra Harbor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New officer-in-charge at helm of Station Apra Harbor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Station Apra Harbor, Guam, Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery