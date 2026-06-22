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    Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 2 of 2]

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    Operation Sentinel Justice

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Shemari Salkey 

    3d Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Jennifer Marrast Host, commanding general of the 3d Theater Medical Command, greets Soldiers of the 338th Medical Brigade during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 17, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Shemari Salkey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 22:28
    Photo ID: 9766549
    VIRIN: 260617-A-OG566-1182
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 676.4 KB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Shemari Salkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army reserve
    Camp Shelby
    338th Medical Brigade
    OSJ
    3D Theater Medical Command
    OperationSentinelJustice

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