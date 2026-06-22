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U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Jennifer Marrast Host, commanding general of the 3d Theater Medical Command, greets Soldiers of the 338th Medical Brigade during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 17, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Shemari Salkey)