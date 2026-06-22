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U.S. Army recruiters assigned to the San Antonio Recruiting Battalion engage with attendees during Space Con 2026 in San Antonio, Texas, on June 14, 2026. Space Con is a science fiction, space exploration and pop culture convention that brings together industry professionals, astronauts, celebrities and enthusiasts from across the country. Recruiters provided information on Army enlistment opportunities, educational benefits and career specialties while interacting with attendees and showcasing Army career pathways. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson)