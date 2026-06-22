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    Space Con 2026 [Image 10 of 16]

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    Space Con 2026

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - San Antonio

    U.S. Army recruiters assigned to the San Antonio Recruiting Battalion engage with attendees during Space Con 2026 in San Antonio, Texas, on June 14, 2026. Space Con is a science fiction, space exploration and pop culture convention that brings together industry professionals, astronauts, celebrities and enthusiasts from across the country. Recruiters provided information on Army enlistment opportunities, educational benefits and career specialties while interacting with attendees and showcasing Army career pathways. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 19:40
    Photo ID: 9766459
    VIRIN: 260614-A-TB002-6442
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 847.95 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Space Con 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Ernest Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    teamwork
    GoArmy
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    SanAntonioRecruitingBattalion
    SpaceCon

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