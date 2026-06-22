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    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 7]

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    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Apprentice Johnathan Householder, from California, observes flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) as part of Valiant Shield 2026 while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 22, 2026. Valiant Shield is a biennial, multilateral field training exercise conducted by the U.S. Armed Forces and partner nations in the Western Pacific focusing on joint, cross-combatant integration operating seamlessly across sea, air, land, and cyberspace. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow U.S. Pacific Command the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 19:21
    Photo ID: 9766426
    VIRIN: 260622-N-OV586-1063
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Nicolas Quezada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CVN73
    FlightOps
    USSGW
    SpiritOfFreedom
    FlightDeck

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