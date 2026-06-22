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    Keesler hosts Heart Link Spouse Orientation [Image 3 of 3]

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    Keesler hosts Heart Link Spouse Orientation

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, delivers welcoming remarks during the Heart Link Spouse Orientation as Holly Fisher, 81st Force Support Squadron supervisory community readiness consultant, stands by at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 17, 2026. The Heart Link program offers invaluable insights into the mission, culture, and traditions of the Air Force, while also connecting spouses with a supportive network and a wealth of available resources.(U.S. Air Force photo by Jon Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9766273
    VIRIN: 260617-F-PI774-1003
    Resolution: 7085x4723
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keesler hosts Heart Link Spouse Orientation [Image 3 of 3], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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