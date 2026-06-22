Keesler hosts Heart Link Spouse Orientation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, delivers welcoming remarks during the Heart Link Spouse Orientation as Holly Fisher, 81st Force Support Squadron supervisory community readiness consultant, stands by at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 17, 2026. The Heart Link program offers invaluable insights into the mission, culture, and traditions of the Air Force, while also connecting spouses with a supportive network and a wealth of available resources.(U.S. Air Force photo by Jon Carter)