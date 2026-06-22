Keesler hosts Heart Link Spouse Orientation

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A notebook is on display during the Heart Link Spouse Orientation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 17, 2026. Heart Link is a workshop designed to welcome new military spouses, whether they are new to Keesler or brand new to the military, by providing a comprehensive orientation to both the military lifestyle and Keesler. The program offers invaluable insights into the mission, culture, and traditions of the Air Force, while also connecting spouses with a supportive network and a wealth of available resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jon Carter)