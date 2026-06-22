A notebook is on display during the Heart Link Spouse Orientation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 17, 2026. Heart Link is a workshop designed to welcome new military spouses, whether they are new to Keesler or brand new to the military, by providing a comprehensive orientation to both the military lifestyle and Keesler. The program offers invaluable insights into the mission, culture, and traditions of the Air Force, while also connecting spouses with a supportive network and a wealth of available resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jon Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9766270
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-PI774-1002
|Resolution:
|6737x4491
|Size:
|8.74 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler hosts Heart Link Spouse Orientation [Image 3 of 3], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.