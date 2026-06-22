Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage

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Class 65 students pose for a photo in front of the Panamanian Presidential Palace in Panama City, Panama, May 7, 2026. The Palacio de las Garzas, also known as the Palace of the Herons, serves as Panama’s seat of executive government and official presidential residence. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)