IADC Class 65 students and support staff tour the Panamanian Presidential Palace in Panama City, Panama, May 7, 2026. The Palacio de las Garzas, also known as the Palace of the Herons, serves as Panama’s seat of executive government and official presidential residence. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 15:45
|Photo ID:
|9766070
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-VO743-1127
|Resolution:
|1536x863
|Size:
|518.46 KB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage [Image 30 of 30], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.