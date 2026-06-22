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    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage [Image 28 of 30]

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    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage

    PANAMA

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    IADC Class 65 students and support staff tour the Panamanian Presidential Palace in Panama City, Panama, May 7, 2026. The Palacio de las Garzas, also known as the Palace of the Herons, serves as Panama’s seat of executive government and official presidential residence. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 15:45
    Photo ID: 9766070
    VIRIN: 260507-F-VO743-1127
    Resolution: 1536x863
    Size: 518.46 KB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage [Image 30 of 30], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
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    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage
    Panama OCONUS Phase 2 Field Study Coverage

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    USSOUTHCOM
    IADC
    IADB
    International
    Panama
    Class 65

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