350 SWW celebrates newest master sergeant selects

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U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, far left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jose Ramon Jr., 350 SWW command chief, far right, pose with the wing's master sergeant selects during a release party at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2026. The event recognized eight Airmen within the wing selected for promotion to the rank of master sergeant and celebrated their induction into the senior noncommissioned officer tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Canales)