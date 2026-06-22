350 SWW celebrates newest master sergeant selects

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The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing leadership team poses with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Muniz, 350 SWW unit training manager, during a master sergeant release party at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2026. The event recognized eight Airmen within the wing selected for promotion to the rank of master sergeant and celebrated their induction into the senior noncommissioned officer tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Canales)