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    350 SWW celebrates newest master sergeant selects [Image 2 of 3]

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    350 SWW celebrates newest master sergeant selects

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Canales 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing leadership team poses with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Muniz, 350 SWW unit training manager, during a master sergeant release party at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2026. The event recognized eight Airmen within the wing selected for promotion to the rank of master sergeant and celebrated their induction into the senior noncommissioned officer tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Canales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 14:37
    Photo ID: 9765836
    VIRIN: 260612-F-JY834-1024
    Resolution: 7213x4809
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 350 SWW celebrates newest master sergeant selects [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Canales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    350 SWW celebrates newest master sergeant selects
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    350 SWW celebrates newest master sergeant selects

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