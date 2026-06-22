Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lucious Hoagland, a woodworker in the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Puget Sound Aviation Supply Department at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), builds a pallet of aviation supplies to be shipped out to a deployed unit to support ongoing operations. NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound's "Team Whidbey" supports Navy aviation squadrons operating at NASWI as well as during deployments aboard ships and at shore locations worldwide. (Courtesy Photo)