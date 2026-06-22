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    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Aviation Supply Department [Image 1 of 2]

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    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Aviation Supply Department

    WHIDBEY ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Brian Davis 

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound

    Lucious Hoagland, a woodworker in the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Puget Sound Aviation Supply Department at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), builds a pallet of aviation supplies to be shipped out to a deployed unit to support ongoing operations. NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound's "Team Whidbey" supports Navy aviation squadrons operating at NASWI as well as during deployments aboard ships and at shore locations worldwide. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 14:34
    Photo ID: 9765834
    VIRIN: 250605-N-N1908-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: WHIDBEY ISLAND, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Aviation Supply Department [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Aviation Supply Department
    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Aviation Supply Department

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