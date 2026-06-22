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Seth Stachlowski, a woodworker in the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Puget Sound Aviation Supply Department at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), "preservation packs" aviation parts, placing them in protective packages to prepare them for shipping to a deployed unit in support of ongoing operations. NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound's "Team Whidbey" supports Navy aviation squadrons operating at NASWI as well as during deployments aboard ships and at shore locations worldwide. (Courtesy Photo)