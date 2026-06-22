William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Trauma Team had a hands-on interaction table at the hospital’s Annual Safety Day, June 12, 2026, on the main campus, to teach WBAMC staff and participants live-saving skills.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 12:49
|Photo ID:
|9765473
|VIRIN:
|260612-D-DO208-1006
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day
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