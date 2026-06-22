Date Taken: 06.12.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 12:49 Photo ID: 9765473 VIRIN: 260612-D-DO208-1006 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 2.1 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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This work, WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day [Image 3 of 3], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.