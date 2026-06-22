(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Trauma Team had a hands-on interaction table at the hospital’s Annual Safety Day, June 12, 2026, on the main campus, to teach WBAMC staff and participants live-saving skills.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 12:49
    Photo ID: 9765473
    VIRIN: 260612-D-DO208-1006
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day [Image 3 of 3], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day
    WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day
    WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety Day
    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Safety training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery