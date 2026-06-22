William Beaumont Army Medical Center staff listen to a Texas Department of Transportation employee about the importance of using seat belts, during the hospital’s Annual Safety Day on June 12, 2026, at the hospital’s main campus. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 12:49
|Photo ID:
|9765443
|VIRIN:
|260612-D-A1704-1001
|Resolution:
|1190x893
|Size:
|450.12 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day
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