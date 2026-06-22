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    WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day [Image 1 of 3]

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    WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center staff listen to a Texas Department of Transportation employee about the importance of using seat belts, during the hospital’s Annual Safety Day on June 12, 2026, at the hospital’s main campus. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 12:49
    Photo ID: 9765443
    VIRIN: 260612-D-A1704-1001
    Resolution: 1190x893
    Size: 450.12 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day [Image 3 of 3], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day
    WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day
    WBAMC highlights safety with hands-on demonstrations during annual Safety Day

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    Safety Day
    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Safety training

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