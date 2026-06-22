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    Fort Buchanan Commander Relinquishes Command After Neary Two Years Leading the Army’s Home in the Caribbean [Image 6 of 7]

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    Fort Buchanan Commander Relinquishes Command After Neary Two Years Leading the Army’s Home in the Caribbean

    PUERTO RICO

    06.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Soldiers, civilians, family members, veterans, elected officials, and community leaders gathered at the Capitol of Puerto Rico, June 17, to witness Col. John D. Samples relinquish command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan after nearly two years leading the Army's home in the Caribbean.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 11:09
    Photo ID: 9765012
    VIRIN: 260617-D-A5047-8751
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort Buchanan Commander Relinquishes Command After Neary Two Years Leading the Army’s Home in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan Commander Relinquishes Command After Neary Two Years Leading the Army’s Home in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan Commander Relinquishes Command After Neary Two Years Leading the Army’s Home in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan Commander Relinquishes Command After Neary Two Years Leading the Army’s Home in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan Commander Relinquishes Command After Neary Two Years Leading the Army’s Home in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan Commander Relinquishes Command After Neary Two Years Leading the Army’s Home in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan Commander Relinquishes Command After Neary Two Years Leading the Army’s Home in the Caribbean

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