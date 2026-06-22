Soldiers, civilians, family members, veterans, elected officials, and community leaders gathered at the Capitol of Puerto Rico, June 17, to witness Col. John D. Samples relinquish command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan after nearly two years leading the Army's home in the Caribbean.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 11:09
|Photo ID:
|9764996
|VIRIN:
|260617-D-A5047-9814
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|306.62 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Buchanan Commander Relinquishes Command After Neary Two Years Leading the Army’s Home in the Caribbean
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