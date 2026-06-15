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    NAVSUP BSC | All Hands Call [Image 3 of 5]

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    NAVSUP BSC | All Hands Call

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    260617-N-PX557-1184

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (June 17, 2026)

    Capt. Don McIntyre, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), provides remarks to the workforce during an all-hands call for NAVSUP BSC onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, June 17. During the event, command leadership recognized personnel for their service, discussed current operations, and answered questions from the workforce. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.

    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 06:27
    Photo ID: 9764829
    VIRIN: 260617-N-PX557-1184
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1004.38 KB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP BSC | All Hands Call [Image 5 of 5], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER
    US NAVY

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