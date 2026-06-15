NAVSUP BSC | All Hands Call

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260617-N-PX557-1094



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(June 17, 2026)



Capt. Don McIntyre, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), provides remarks to the workforce during an all-hands call for NAVSUP BSC onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, June 17. During the event, command leadership recognized personnel for their service, discussed current operations, and answered questions from the workforce. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)