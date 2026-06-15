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    George Washington Sailors Participate in Guam Beach Cleanup [Image 2 of 4]

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    George Washington Sailors Participate in Guam Beach Cleanup

    GUAM

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Garret Nelson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) participate in a beach cleanup event at Ypao Beach, Guam, June 18, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Garret V. Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 04:12
    Photo ID: 9764742
    VIRIN: 260618-N-TB913-1006
    Resolution: 4031x3023
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington Sailors Participate in Guam Beach Cleanup [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Garret Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CVN73
    7thFleet
    sailors
    comrel
    Guam

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