George Washington Sailors Participate in Guam Beach Cleanup

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Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) participate in a beach cleanup event at Ypao Beach, Guam, June 18, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Garret V. Nelson)