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    U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam [Image 4 of 4]

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    U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam

    GUAM

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SANTA RITA, Guam (June 22, 2026) - Jack Miller, First Island Chain Integrator, Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability, provides military leaders with a tour of the PMTEC Forward-Guam facility following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Building 4175 on U.S. Naval Base Guam, June 22, 2026.

    The ceremony, hosted by U.S. Pacific Command’s J7 Training and Exercises Directorate, marked the final operational capability of the 5,100-square-foot facility, which serves as PMTEC’s first fully operational forward node west of the International Date Line. The site is designed to deliver combat-credible training at the tactical edge, integrating live, virtual, and constructive technologies to support joint, combined, and coalition forces.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 03:06
    Photo ID: 9764711
    VIRIN: 260622-N-LS152-1030
    Resolution: 7892x5264
    Size: 11.69 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam [Image 4 of 4], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam
    U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam
    U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam
    U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam

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