U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam

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SANTA RITA, Guam (June 22, 2026) - Jack Miller, First Island Chain Integrator, Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability, provides military leaders with a tour of the PMTEC Forward-Guam facility following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Building 4175 on U.S. Naval Base Guam, June 22, 2026.



The ceremony, hosted by U.S. Pacific Command’s J7 Training and Exercises Directorate, marked the final operational capability of the 5,100-square-foot facility, which serves as PMTEC’s first fully operational forward node west of the International Date Line. The site is designed to deliver combat-credible training at the tactical edge, integrating live, virtual, and constructive technologies to support joint, combined, and coalition forces.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)