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    U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam [Image 2 of 4]

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    U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam

    GUAM

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SANTA RITA, Guam (June 22, 2026) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, Commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, and Dr. John Wood, U.S. Pacific Command’s J7 Training and Exercises Deputy Director, perform a ribbon-cutting for the Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability Forward - Guam facility during a ceremony at Building 4175 on U.S. Naval Base Guam, June 22, 2026.

    The ceremony marked the final operational capability of the 5,100-square-foot facility, which serves as PMTEC’s first fully operational forward node west of the International Date Line. The site is designed to deliver combat-credible training at the tactical edge, integrating live, virtual, and constructive technologies to support joint, combined, and coalition forces.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 03:06
    Photo ID: 9764698
    VIRIN: 260622-N-LS152-1028
    Resolution: 6682x4457
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam [Image 4 of 4], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam
    U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam
    U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam
    U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam

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    PMTEC
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