U.S. Pacific Command Opens Multi-Domain Training Facility in Guam

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SANTA RITA, Guam (June 22, 2026) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, Commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, and Dr. John Wood, U.S. Pacific Command’s J7 Training and Exercises Deputy Director, perform a ribbon-cutting for the Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability Forward - Guam facility during a ceremony at Building 4175 on U.S. Naval Base Guam, June 22, 2026.



The ceremony marked the final operational capability of the 5,100-square-foot facility, which serves as PMTEC’s first fully operational forward node west of the International Date Line. The site is designed to deliver combat-credible training at the tactical edge, integrating live, virtual, and constructive technologies to support joint, combined, and coalition forces.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)