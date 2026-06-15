NASCAR San Diego weekend victor conducts interview

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NASCAR driver Corey Heim, partnered with Undersea Rescue Command, conducts an interview after winning the NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base at NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profiling sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Sandoval-Mendoza)