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    NASCAR San Diego weekend victor conducts interview [Image 3 of 3]

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    NASCAR San Diego weekend victor conducts interview

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Sandovalmendoza 

    Naval Base Coronado

    NASCAR driver Corey Heim, partnered with Undersea Rescue Command, conducts a interview after winning the NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base at NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profiling sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Sandoval-Mendoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 22:37
    Photo ID: 9764265
    VIRIN: 260622-N-VS145-9438
    Resolution: 5016x3344
    Size: 957.51 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NASCAR San Diego weekend victor conducts interview [Image 3 of 3], by SN Aaron Sandovalmendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NASCAR San Diego weekend victor conducts interview
    NASCAR San Diego weekend victor conducts interview

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    NASCARSanDiego, navyxnascar, NavalBaseCoronado, NASCAR

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