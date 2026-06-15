NTAG New England participates in St. Johnsville Police Department Community Expo

260620-N-RB168-1752 St. Johnsville, NY (June 20, 2026) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Quinten Lee, center, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, races with first responders during the first-ever St. Johnsville Police Department Community Expo. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 20:12
|Photo ID:
|9764141
|VIRIN:
|260620-N-RB168-1752
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOHNSVILLE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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