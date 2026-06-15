(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG New England participates in St. Johnsville Police Department Community Expo [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NTAG New England participates in St. Johnsville Police Department Community Expo

    ST. JOHNSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    260620-N-RB168-1752 St. Johnsville, NY (June 20, 2026) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Quinten Lee, center, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, races with first responders during the first-ever St. Johnsville Police Department Community Expo. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 20:12
    Photo ID: 9764141
    VIRIN: 260620-N-RB168-1752
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: ST. JOHNSVILLE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG New England participates in St. Johnsville Police Department Community Expo [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG New England participates in St. Johnsville Police Department Community Expo
    NTAG New England participates in St. Johnsville Police Department Community Expo
    NTAG New England participates in St. Johnsville Police Department Community Expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NTAGNewEngland #USNAVY #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVYRECRUITER #RaceYourHeroes #NewYork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery