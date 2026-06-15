NTAG New England participates in St. Johnsville Police Department Community Expo

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260620-N-RB168-1321 St. Johnsville, NY (June 20, 2026) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Quinten Lee, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, Jon Reska, St. Johnsville Police Department, and Fire Department Lieutenant Pat Lamberson race with children during the first-ever St. Johnsville Police Department Community Expo. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)