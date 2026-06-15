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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Rehearse TRUAS Operations in Preparation for Exercise Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 2 of 4]

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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Rehearse TRUAS Operations in Preparation for Exercise Resolute Dragon 26

    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, JAPAN

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christopher Elam, left, a native of Kentucky and Cpl. Rogelio Martinez, native of Rhode Island, both with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, carry a battery casing before exercise Resolute Dragon at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 18, 2026. Resolute Dragon 26 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 23:48
    Photo ID: 9763599
    VIRIN: 260618-M-AU137-1039
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Rehearse TRUAS Operations in Preparation for Exercise Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Robert Blanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Rehearse TRUAS Operations in Preparation for Exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Rehearse TRUAS Operations in Preparation for Exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Rehearse TRUAS Operations in Preparation for Exercise Resolute Dragon 26
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Rehearse TRUAS Operations in Preparation for Exercise Resolute Dragon 26

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    unmanned systems
    combat logistics
    drone
    USMCNEWS
    truas
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