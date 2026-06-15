U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christopher Elam, left, a native of Kentucky and Cpl. Rogelio Martinez, native of Rhode Island, both with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, carry a battery casing before exercise Resolute Dragon at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 18, 2026. Resolute Dragon 26 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 23:48
|Photo ID:
|9763599
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-AU137-1039
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.54 MB
|Location:
|HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Rehearse TRUAS Operations in Preparation for Exercise Resolute Dragon 26 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Robert Blanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.