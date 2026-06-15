HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Rehearse TRUAS Operations in Preparation for Exercise Resolute Dragon 26

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christopher Elam, left, a native of Kentucky and Cpl. Rogelio Martinez, native of Rhode Island, both with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, carry a battery casing before exercise Resolute Dragon at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, June 18, 2026. Resolute Dragon 26 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)