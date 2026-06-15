Warrior Games 2026 Air Force Practices

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Shooting team captain Lt Col (ret) Christopher Dorough takes time to give some words of advice to his fellow Team Air Force teammate, TSgt Brandon Clement during their practice before Warrior Games competitions begin.



The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.