Warrior Games 2026

SSgt (ret) Jacob Miller competes in the final round of shooting competition with assistant from his caregiver and father, Scott Miller.
The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 15:09
|Photo ID:
|9763217
|VIRIN:
|260619-O-YI722-9099
|Resolution:
|2432x3648
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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