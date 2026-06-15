Faces of Readiness: Hospitalman Rigel Villaruel Supports the Warfighter in Rota

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Hospitalman Rigel Kent Quimbao Villaruel, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Rota, serves in Medical Homeport aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 10, 2026. Villaruel provides healthcare services to members of the joint force, military families, and other beneficiaries in support of Navy Medicine's mission and warfighter readiness. Through his work, Villaruel plays a vital role in preparing medically ready Sailors to support operational forces around the globe. ( (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)