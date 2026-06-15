Hospitalman Rigel Kent Quimbao Villaruel, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Rota, serves in Medical Homeport aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 10, 2026. Villaruel provides healthcare services to members of the joint force, military families, and other beneficiaries in support of Navy Medicine's mission and warfighter readiness. Through his work, Villaruel plays a vital role in preparing medically ready Sailors to support operational forces around the globe. ( (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 13:55
|Photo ID:
|9763173
|VIRIN:
|260510-N-FT324-9756
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Readiness: Hospitalman Rigel Villaruel Supports the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faces of Readiness: Hospitalman Rigel Villaruel Supports the Warfighter in Rota
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