Hospitalman Rigel Kent Quimbao Villaruel, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Rota, conducts a patient assessment during a routine appointment in Medical Homeport at Naval Hospital Rota, Spain, May 10, 2026. Villaruel supports the health and well-being of Sailors and their families by providing patient care and helping ensure service members remain medically ready to meet operational requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 13:55
|Photo ID:
|9763172
|VIRIN:
|260510-N-FT324-9641
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Readiness: Hospitalman Rigel Villaruel Supports the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faces of Readiness: Hospitalman Rigel Villaruel Supports the Warfighter in Rota
No keywords found.