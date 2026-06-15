Faces of Readiness: Hospitalman Rigel Villaruel Supports the Warfighter in Rota

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Hospitalman Rigel Kent Quimbao Villaruel, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Rota, conducts a patient assessment during a routine appointment in Medical Homeport at Naval Hospital Rota, Spain, May 10, 2026. Villaruel supports the health and well-being of Sailors and their families by providing patient care and helping ensure service members remain medically ready to meet operational requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)