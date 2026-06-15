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    Faces of Readiness: Hospitalman Rigel Villaruel Supports the Warfighter in Rota [Image 1 of 2]

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    Faces of Readiness: Hospitalman Rigel Villaruel Supports the Warfighter in Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    Hospitalman Rigel Kent Quimbao Villaruel, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Rota, conducts a patient assessment during a routine appointment in Medical Homeport at Naval Hospital Rota, Spain, May 10, 2026. Villaruel supports the health and well-being of Sailors and their families by providing patient care and helping ensure service members remain medically ready to meet operational requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 13:55
    Photo ID: 9763172
    VIRIN: 260510-N-FT324-9641
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces of Readiness: Hospitalman Rigel Villaruel Supports the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Faces of Readiness: Hospitalman Rigel Villaruel Supports the Warfighter in Rota
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    Navy Medicine
    Mission Ready
    Defense Health Agency
    Warfighter Readiness
    Uncompromising Healthcare

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