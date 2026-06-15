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    Sail 250 Captain’s Welcome Reception Held in Norfolk [Image 4 of 6]

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    Sail 250 Captain’s Welcome Reception Held in Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Ethan Carter 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 19, 2026) U.S. Fleet Forces Band members perform at the Sail 250 Captain’s Welcome Reception in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Sail 250 Virginia is part of Sail 250 America, a global gathering of tall ships and military ships commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ethan Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 13:51
    Photo ID: 9763125
    VIRIN: 260619-N-XN398-1012
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sail 250 Captain’s Welcome Reception Held in Norfolk [Image 6 of 6], by Ethan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail 250 Captain’s Welcome Reception Held in Norfolk
    Sail 250 Captain’s Welcome Reception Held in Norfolk
    Sail 250 Captain’s Welcome Reception Held in Norfolk
    Sail 250 Captain’s Welcome Reception Held in Norfolk
    Sail 250 Captain’s Welcome Reception Held in Norfolk
    Sail 250 Captain’s Welcome Reception Held in Norfolk

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