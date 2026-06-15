Sail 250 Captain’s Welcome Reception Held in Norfolk

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NORFOLK, Va. (June 19, 2026) U.S. Fleet Forces Band members perform at the Sail 250 Captain’s Welcome Reception in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Sail 250 Virginia is part of Sail 250 America, a global gathering of tall ships and military ships commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ethan Carter)