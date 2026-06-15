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    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games [Image 6 of 12]

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    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Ramsey 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Competitors and coaches with Team Marine Corps, Wounded Warrior Regiment, gather for a timeout to mentally reset during the pool play portion of the first day of sitting volleyball at the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, June 19, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13–20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 09:01
    Photo ID: 9762968
    VIRIN: 260619-M-BP018-1541
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.13 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Anthony Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games
    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games
    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games
    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games
    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games
    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games
    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games
    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games
    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games
    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games
    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games
    Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games

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