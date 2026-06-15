Team Marine Corps Serves a Strong Performance in Sitting Volleyball at 2026 Warrior Games

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U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Staff Sgt. Pierre Sturgis, left, a Denver native, motor transportation operations chief and competitor with Team Marine Corps, Wounded Warrior Regiment, engages with a family before the start of the pool play portion of the first day of sitting volleyball at the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, June 19, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13–20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.)