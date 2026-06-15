Army Reserve legal teams put their skills to the test during Operation Sentinel Justice.

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U.S. Army Reserve Col. Sean O’Day, from the 6th Legal Operations Detachment, addresses U.S. Reserve Soldiers inside of a field office during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 17, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)