Army Reserve legal teams put their skills to the test during Operation Sentinel Justice.

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Sean O’Day, from the 6th Legal Operations Detachment, addresses U.S. Reserve Soldiers inside of a field office during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 17, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9762792
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-TV010-1091
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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