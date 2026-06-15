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    Army Reserve legal teams put their skills to the test during Operation Sentinel Justice. [Image 1 of 2]

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    Army Reserve legal teams put their skills to the test during Operation Sentinel Justice.

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Spc. Nathan Starr 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Nathan Bender, from the 6th Legal Operations Detachment, reviews documents inside a field office during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 17, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 23:09
    Photo ID: 9762790
    VIRIN: 260617-A-TV010-1049
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Reserve legal teams put their skills to the test during Operation Sentinel Justice. [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Reserve legal teams put their skills to the test during Operation Sentinel Justice.
    Army Reserve legal teams put their skills to the test during Operation Sentinel Justice

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    JAG
    USAR
    OperationSentinelJustice

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