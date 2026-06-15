U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Nathan Bender, from the 6th Legal Operations Detachment, reviews documents inside a field office during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 17, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Starr)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9762790
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-TV010-1049
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve legal teams put their skills to the test during Operation Sentinel Justice. [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.