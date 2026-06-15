Strengthening Partnerships

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CAMP AGUINALDO, Philippines (June 19, 2026) – U.S. Marine Corps Col. James Korth, director, Task Force Philippines (TF-P), left, renders a hand salute during an all hands call with members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) International Military Affairs Center (IMAC), June 19, 2026. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint US military support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) in order to achieve unity of effort for USINDOPACOM military activities in the Philippines and enhance AFP’s ability to achieve CADC objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)