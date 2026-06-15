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    Strengthening Partnerships [Image 5 of 9]

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    Strengthening Partnerships

    PHILIPPINES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Lt. Drew Verbis 

    Task Force - Philippines

    CAMP AGUINALDO, Philippines (June 19, 2026) – U.S. Marine Corps Col. James Korth, director, Task Force Philippines (TF-P), left, presents Letters of Appreciations to members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) International Military Affairs Center (IMAC) during an all hands call, June 19, 2026. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint US military support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) in order to achieve unity of effort for USINDOPACOM military activities in the Philippines and enhance AFP’s ability to achieve CADC objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 23:08
    Photo ID: 9762777
    VIRIN: 260619-N-AS200-3016
    Resolution: 2880x3388
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strengthening Partnerships [Image 9 of 9], by LT Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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