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    Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio [Image 7 of 8]

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    Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Sara Garavuso 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. Sloan Kanat of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, and her mother, Kim Kanat of the Misty Blues All-Women Skydiving Team, participated in a baton pass demonstration during the Columbus Air Show. Exiting the Golden Knights' DASH aircraft together, the mother-daughter duo shared a unique jump experience that highlighted both their family bond and their shared passion for parachuting.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 21:57
    Photo ID: 9762765
    VIRIN: 260619-D-GG590-7815
    Resolution: 5998x3999
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio [Image 8 of 8], by Sara Garavuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio
    Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio
    Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio
    Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio
    Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio
    Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio
    Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio
    Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio

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