Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio

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Sgt. Sloan Kanat of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, and her mother, Kim Kanat of the Misty Blues All-Women Skydiving Team, participated in a baton pass demonstration during the Columbus Air Show. Exiting the Golden Knights' DASH aircraft together, the mother-daughter duo shared a unique jump experience that highlighted both their family bond and their shared passion for parachuting.