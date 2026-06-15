Sgt. Sloan Kanat of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, and her mother, Kim Kanat of the Misty Blues All-Women Skydiving Team, participated in a baton pass demonstration during the Columbus Air Show. Exiting the Golden Knights' DASH aircraft together, the mother-daughter duo shared a unique jump experience that highlighted both their family bond and their shared passion for parachuting.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9762760
|VIRIN:
|260619-D-GG590-3643
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|9.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Parachuting brought two generations together over the skies of Ohio [Image 8 of 8], by Sara Garavuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.