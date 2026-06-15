(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines participate in soccer tournament while deployed in the Philippines [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines participate in soccer tournament while deployed in the Philippines

    PAREDES AIR STATION, PHILIPPINES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a soccer match at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, June 14, 2026. The Charlie Company Recreational Sports League featuring soccer, volleyball, and basketball tournaments, strengthens unit cohesion, reinforces teamwork, and enhances camaraderie among Marines through friendly competition while supporting overall readiness and morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 21:04
    Photo ID: 9762696
    VIRIN: 260614-M-KJ570-1180
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: PAREDES AIR STATION, PH
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines participate in soccer tournament while deployed in the Philippines [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines participate in soccer tournament while deployed in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines participate in soccer tournament while deployed in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines participate in soccer tournament while deployed in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines participate in soccer tournament while deployed in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines participate in soccer tournament while deployed in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines participate in soccer tournament while deployed in the Philippines
    3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines participate in soccer tournament while deployed in the Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3dMarDiv
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    MRF-SEA
    Philippines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery