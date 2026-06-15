3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines participate in soccer tournament while deployed in the Philippines

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U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a soccer match at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, June 14, 2026. The Charlie Company Recreational Sports League featuring soccer, volleyball, and basketball tournaments, strengthens unit cohesion, reinforces teamwork, and enhances camaraderie among Marines through friendly competition while supporting overall readiness and morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)