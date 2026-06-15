U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, play a soccer game at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, June 14, 2026. The Charlie Company Recreational Sports League featuring soccer, volleyball, and basketball tournaments, strengthens unit cohesion, reinforces teamwork, and enhances camaraderie among Marines through friendly competition while supporting overall readiness and morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 21:05
|Photo ID:
|9762693
|VIRIN:
|260614-M-KJ570-1091
|Resolution:
|6160x4107
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|PAREDES AIR STATION, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Littoral Combat Team Marines participate in soccer tournament while deployed in the Philippines [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.